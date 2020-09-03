Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
360 Finance, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This owner and operator of a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.
H&R Block, Inc. (HRB - Free Report) : This provider of assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT - Free Report) : This designer and seller of branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 97.1% over the last 60 days.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This operator of warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL - Free Report) : This designer and builder of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
New Strong Buy Stocks For September 3rd
