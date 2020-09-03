Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 3rd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 3rd:
H&R Block, Inc. (HRB - Free Report) : This assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products provider carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
H&R Block has a PEG ratio of 0.45, compared with 1.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
BG Staffing, Inc. (BGSF - Free Report) : This workforce solutions and placement services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
BG Staffing has a PEG ratio of 0.54, compared with 2.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI - Free Report) : This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.
D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.90 compared with 1.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Sanmina Corporation (SANM - Free Report) : This integrated manufacturing solutions, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.7% over the last 60 days.
Sanmina has a PEG ratio of 0.87, compared with 1.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 3rd:
H&R Block, Inc. (HRB - Free Report) : This assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products provider carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
HR Block, Inc. Price and Consensus
HR Block, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HR Block, Inc. Quote
H&R Block has a PEG ratio of 0.45, compared with 1.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
HR Block, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
HR Block, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | HR Block, Inc. Quote
BG Staffing, Inc. (BGSF - Free Report) : This workforce solutions and placement services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
BG Staffing Inc Price and Consensus
BG Staffing Inc price-consensus-chart | BG Staffing Inc Quote
BG Staffing has a PEG ratio of 0.54, compared with 2.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
BG Staffing Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)
BG Staffing Inc peg-ratio-ttm | BG Staffing Inc Quote
D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI - Free Report) : This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.
D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus
D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote
D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.90 compared with 1.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
D.R. Horton, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
D.R. Horton, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote
Sanmina Corporation (SANM - Free Report) : This integrated manufacturing solutions, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.7% over the last 60 days.
Sanmina Corporation Price and Consensus
Sanmina Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sanmina Corporation Quote
Sanmina has a PEG ratio of 0.87, compared with 1.91 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Sanmina Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Sanmina Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Sanmina Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>