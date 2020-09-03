In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 3rd:
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC - Free Report) : This acquirer and manager of mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.70%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.21%.
BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Associationhas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.36%, compared with the industry average of 2.97%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.27%.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB - Free Report) : This provider of investment management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 8.44%, compared with the industry average of 1.62%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.81%.
