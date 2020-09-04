Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 4th:
Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR - Free Report) : This investment management and advisory services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.2%.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%. Its five-year average dividend yield is nearly 8%.
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI - Free Report) : This private equity firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.5%.
Rio Tinto Group (RIO - Free Report) : This company that engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.5%.
