Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 4th:

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM - Free Report) : This video-first communications platform has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 78% over the last 60 days.

Zoom Video's shares gained 33.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY - Free Report) : This provider of specialty contracting services in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.2% over the last 60 days.

Dycom's shares gained 35.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN - Free Report) : This provider of asset optimization solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.6% over the last 60 days.

Aspen's shares gained 30.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

