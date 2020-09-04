In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) - free report >>
Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) - free report >>
Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 4th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 4th:
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM - Free Report) : This video-first communications platform has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 78% over the last 60 days.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Price and Consensus
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Quote
Zoom Video's shares gained 33.8% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Price
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. price | Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Quote
Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY - Free Report) : This provider of specialty contracting services in the United States has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.2% over the last 60 days.
Dycom Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Dycom Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dycom Industries, Inc. Quote
Dycom's shares gained 35.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Dycom Industries, Inc. Price
Dycom Industries, Inc. price | Dycom Industries, Inc. Quote
Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN - Free Report) : This provider of asset optimization solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.6% over the last 60 days.
Aspen Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Aspen Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aspen Technology, Inc. Quote
Aspen's shares gained 30.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Aspen Technology, Inc. Price
Aspen Technology, Inc. price | Aspen Technology, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>