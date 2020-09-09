In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 8th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 8th:
The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK - Free Report) : This arts and crafts specialty retail stores owner has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34% over the last 60 days.
The Michaels Companies’ shares gained 31.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) : This e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.
JD.com’s shares gained 28.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
BRP Inc. (DOOO - Free Report) : This powersport vehicles and marine products developer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
BRP’s shares gained 19.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Target Corporation (TGT - Free Report) : This general merchandise retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.2% over the last 60 days.
Target’s shares gained 11.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
