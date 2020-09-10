Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Aarons, Inc. (AAN - Free Report) : This major omni-channel provider of lease-purchase solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.9% over the last 60 days.
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of exterior building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.3% over the last 60 days.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc (LL - Free Report) : This company that found its niche market in hardwood flooring has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM - Free Report) : This construction material company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.8% over the last 60 days.
TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI - Free Report) : This leading global printed circuit board manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic
The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.
Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.
See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 10th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Aarons, Inc. (AAN - Free Report) : This major omni-channel provider of lease-purchase solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.9% over the last 60 days.
Aarons, Inc. Price and Consensus
Aarons, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aarons, Inc. Quote
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of exterior building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.3% over the last 60 days.
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. Quote
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc (LL - Free Report) : This company that found its niche market in hardwood flooring has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Price and Consensus
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc price-consensus-chart | Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc Quote
Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM - Free Report) : This construction material company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.8% over the last 60 days.
Summit Materials, Inc. Price and Consensus
Summit Materials, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Summit Materials, Inc. Quote
TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI - Free Report) : This leading global printed circuit board manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.2% over the last 60 days.
TTM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
TTM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic
The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.
Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.
See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>