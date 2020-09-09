Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9th:
Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of various equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22% over the last 60 days.
Deere's shares gained 14.6% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s fall of -0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) : This e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.
JD's shares gained 22.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY - Free Report) : This retailer of technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38% over the last 60 days.
Best Buy's shares gained 2.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN - Free Report) : This provider of asset optimization solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.6% over the last 60 days.
Aspen's shares gained 20.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
