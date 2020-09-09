Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9th:
Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT - Free Report) : This provider of online credit solutions to non-prime consumers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Elevate Credit has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.82 compared with 14.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Gray Television, Inc. (GTN - Free Report) : This television broadcast company, has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.3% over the last 60 days.
Gray Television has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.25 compared with 6.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW - Free Report) : This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.7% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.62 compared with 36.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
