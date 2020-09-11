Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 11th:

salesforce.com, inc. (CRM - Free Report) : This developer of enterprise cloud computing solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 days.

salesforce's shares gained 30% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s fall of -0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) : This e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.

JD's shares gained 21.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This operator and franchiser of casual dining restaurants has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46% over the last 60 days.

Brinker's shares gained 45.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN - Free Report) : This provider of asset optimization solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.6% over the last 60 days.

Aspen's shares gained 27.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

