Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 15th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 15th:
Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC - Free Report) : This apparel and accessories manufacturer and seller carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.4% over the last 60 days.
Superior Uniform Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Superior Uniform Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Superior Uniform Group, Inc. Quote
Superior Group of Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 2.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Superior Uniform Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Superior Uniform Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Superior Uniform Group, Inc. Quote
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.1% over the last 60 days.
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Price and Consensus
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Quote
JELD-WEN has a PEG ratio of 0.79, compared with 1.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Quote
D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI - Free Report) : This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.
D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus
D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote
D.R. Horton has a PEG ratio of 0.86 compared with 1.19 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
D.R. Horton, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
D.R. Horton, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote
At Home Group Inc. (HOME - Free Report) : This home decor superstores operator carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
At Home Group Inc. Price and Consensus
At Home Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | At Home Group Inc. Quote
At Home Group has a PEG ratio of 0.97, compared with 5.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
At Home Group Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
At Home Group Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | At Home Group Inc. Quote
