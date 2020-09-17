Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC - Free Report) : This largest distributor of building products in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of exterior building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68.3% over the last 60 days.
Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT - Free Report) : This company that offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI - Free Report) : This publicly owned asset management holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) : This leader in global express delivery services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 16th
