In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) - free report >>
Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) - free report >>
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) - free report >>
Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) - free report >>
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 16th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 16th:
Atlas Corp. (ATCO - Free Report) : This asset manager and operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Corp. Price and Consensus
Atlas Corp. price-consensus-chart | Atlas Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.0%.
Atlas Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Atlas Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Atlas Corp. Quote
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP - Free Report) : This owner and operator petroleum product and crude pipelines has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.2% over the last 60 days.
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 10.7%, compared with the industry average of 7.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.8%.
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Quote
Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP - Free Report) : This investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.1% over the last 60 days.
Icahn Enterprises L.P. Price and Consensus
Icahn Enterprises L.P. price-consensus-chart | Icahn Enterprises L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 16.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.3%.
Icahn Enterprises L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Icahn Enterprises L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Icahn Enterprises L.P. Quote
Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO - Free Report) : This producer and marketer of titanium dioxide pigments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.6% over the last 60 days.
Kronos Worldwide Inc Price and Consensus
Kronos Worldwide Inc price-consensus-chart | Kronos Worldwide Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.7%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.8%.
Kronos Worldwide Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Kronos Worldwide Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Kronos Worldwide Inc Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>