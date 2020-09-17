Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI - Free Report) : This private equity firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
Compass Diversified Holdings Price and Consensus
Compass Diversified Holdings price-consensus-chart | Compass Diversified Holdings Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.5%.
Compass Diversified Holdings Dividend Yield (TTM)
Compass Diversified Holdings dividend-yield-ttm | Compass Diversified Holdings Quote
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC - Free Report) : This mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Ellington Financial LLC Price and Consensus
Ellington Financial LLC price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial LLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.2%.
Ellington Financial LLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ellington Financial LLC dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial LLC Quote
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY - Free Report) : This diversified capital manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
Annaly Capital Management Inc Price and Consensus
Annaly Capital Management Inc price-consensus-chart | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 15.8%, compared with the industry average of 5.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.2%.
Annaly Capital Management Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Annaly Capital Management Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote
B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) : This company that manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
BG Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
BG Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BG Foods, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.4%.
BG Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
BG Foods, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | BG Foods, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
