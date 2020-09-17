Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 17th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 17th:

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (CODI - Free Report) : This private equity firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

Compass Diversified Holdings Price and Consensus

Compass Diversified Holdings Price and Consensus

Compass Diversified Holdings price-consensus-chart | Compass Diversified Holdings Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.5%.

Compass Diversified Holdings Dividend Yield (TTM)

Compass Diversified Holdings Dividend Yield (TTM)

Compass Diversified Holdings dividend-yield-ttm | Compass Diversified Holdings Quote

 

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC - Free Report) : This mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Ellington Financial LLC Price and Consensus

Ellington Financial LLC Price and Consensus

Ellington Financial LLC price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial LLC Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.2%.

Ellington Financial LLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ellington Financial LLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ellington Financial LLC dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial LLC Quote

 

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY - Free Report) : This diversified capital manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc Price and Consensus

Annaly Capital Management Inc Price and Consensus

Annaly Capital Management Inc price-consensus-chart | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 15.8%, compared with the industry average of 5.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.2%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Annaly Capital Management Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Annaly Capital Management Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Annaly Capital Management Inc Quote

 

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) : This company that manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

BG Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

BG Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

BG Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BG Foods, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 7.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.4%.

BG Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BG Foods, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BG Foods, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | BG Foods, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) - free report >>

Ellington Financial LLC (EFC) - free report >>

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) - free report >>

BG Foods, Inc. (BGS) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples finance