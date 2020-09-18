In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 18th:
Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : This investment banking, research, sales and trading provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.60, compared with 16.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Navient Corporation (NAVI - Free Report) : This education loan management and business processing solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 50.5% over the last 60 days.
Navient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.00, compared with 3.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
360 Finance, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This digital consumer finance platform has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.3% over the last 60 days.
360 Finance has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.06, compared with 78.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
