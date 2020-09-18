In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 18th:
BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH - Free Report) : This building products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.2% over the last 60 days.
BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. Quote
BMC Stock Holdings’ shares gained 27.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. Price
BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. price | BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. Quote
Salesforce.com, inc. (CRM - Free Report) : This company that develops enterprise cloud computing solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 days.
salesforce.com, inc. Price and Consensus
salesforce.com, inc. price-consensus-chart | salesforce.com, inc. Quote
Salesforce’s shares gained 27.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
salesforce.com, inc. Price
salesforce.com, inc. price | salesforce.com, inc. Quote
Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY - Free Report) : This specialty contracting services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.6% over the last 60 days.
Dycom Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Dycom Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dycom Industries, Inc. Quote
Dycom Industries’ shares gained 17.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Dycom Industries, Inc. Price
Dycom Industries, Inc. price | Dycom Industries, Inc. Quote
