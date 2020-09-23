Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
New Strong Buy Stocks For September 23rd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) : This leading provider of dialysis services in the U.S. has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
General Finance Corporation (GFN - Free Report) : This company that provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
Global Partners LP (GLP - Free Report) : This company that engages in the purchasing, selling, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Groupon, Inc. (GRPN - Free Report) : This company that operates a website that offers daily discount deals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.
Heidrick Struggles International, Inc. (HSII - Free Report) : This company that provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
