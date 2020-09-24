New Strong Buy Stocks For September 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CDW Corporation (CDW - Free Report) : This leading provider of integrated information technology has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Conduent Inc. (CNDT - Free Report) : This business process services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT - Free Report) : This company that offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB - Free Report) : This company that provides building systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc (LL - Free Report) : This company that found its niche market in hardwood flooring has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>
