Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 23rd
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 23rd:
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.1% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.65, compared with 2.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Hibbett Sports, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This single-family homes builder carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus
Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
Meritage Homes has a PEG ratio of 0.60, compared with 1.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Meritage Homes Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Meritage Homes Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
Sanmina Corporation (SANM - Free Report) : This integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.7% over the last 60 days.
Sanmina Corporation Price and Consensus
Sanmina Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sanmina Corporation Quote
Sanmina Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.81, compared with 1.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Sanmina Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Sanmina Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Sanmina Corporation Quote
Lennar Corporation (LEN - Free Report) : This homebuilder carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Lennar Corporation Price and Consensus
Lennar Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lennar Corporation Quote
Lennar Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 1.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Lennar Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Lennar Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Lennar Corporation Quote
