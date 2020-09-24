In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Should Falling Tech Stocks Concern You?
Here’s a question for you, given the massive stock market sell-off in March, and the equally massive stock market rebound, can you guess the S&P500 return --YTD and over the last year? Here with the answer is our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.
1. Considering that the S&P has been struggling this month so far, what’s the answer?
2. So is it behaving average, poorly, what?
3. Should investors be concerned about this going into years end?
4. Fears about the worsening coronavirus as well as uncertainty on further fiscal stimulus rattled the market and led to a global selloff earlier this week. What else should investors be paying attention to going forward?
5. Tech stocks have flagged recently. Does that concern you?
6. Still, overall analysts appear less gloomy about what remains of 2020 and more confident of a 2021 profits bounceback; globally. Are you in that camp?
7. How are you feeling about the upcoming Q3 earnings season?
8. Is one bright spot the fact that IPOs are back?
9. Here are a few Zacks #1 ranked stocks you’re monitoring, Lam Research (LRCX - Free Report) , Aspen Technology (AZPN - Free Report) and Lennar (LEN - Free Report)
Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank. With John, I’m Terry