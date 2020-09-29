In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 28th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28th:
Pampa Energía S.A. (PAM - Free Report) : This integrated electricity company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.5% over the last 60 days.
Pampa Energía has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.51, compared with 20.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : This investment banking, research, sales and trading provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.32, compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This containerships owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 5% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.00, compared with 6.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Gray Television, Inc. (GTN - Free Report) : This television broadcast company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.3% over the last 60 days.
Gray Television has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.97, compared with 5.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
