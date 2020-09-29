Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28th:

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.1% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote

 

Hibbett Sports’ shares gained 25.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price

Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price

Hibbett Sports, Inc. price | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote

 

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

Owens Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus

Owens Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus

Owens Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote

 

Owens & Minor’s shares gained 18.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Owens Minor, Inc. Price

Owens Minor, Inc. Price

Owens Minor, Inc. price | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote

 

FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) : This transportation, e-commerce, and business services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.1% over the last 60 days.

FedEx Corporation Price and Consensus

FedEx Corporation Price and Consensus

FedEx Corporation price-consensus-chart | FedEx Corporation Quote

 

FedEx’s shares gained 14.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

FedEx Corporation Price

FedEx Corporation Price

FedEx Corporation price | FedEx Corporation Quote

NIKE, Inc. (NKE - Free Report) : This athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories designer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

NIKE, Inc. Price and Consensus

NIKE, Inc. Price and Consensus

NIKE, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NIKE, Inc. Quote

 

Nike’s shares gained 12.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

NIKE, Inc. Price

NIKE, Inc. Price

NIKE, Inc. price | NIKE, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.

Click here for the 6 trades >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Owens Minor, Inc. (OMI) - free report >>

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) - free report >>

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) - free report >>

FedEx Corporation (FDX) - free report >>

Published in

business-services retail