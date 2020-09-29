In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 28th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28th:
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.1% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports’ shares gained 25.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.
Owens & Minor’s shares gained 18.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) : This transportation, e-commerce, and business services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.1% over the last 60 days.
FedEx’s shares gained 14.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
NIKE, Inc. (NKE - Free Report) : This athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories designer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.
Nike’s shares gained 12.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
