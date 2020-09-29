Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 28th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28th:
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company,which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
KB Home Price and Consensus
KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.77, compared with 0.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
KB Home PEG Ratio (TTM)
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.
Owens Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.47, compared with 1.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Owens Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) : This e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.
JD.com, Inc. Price and Consensus
JD.com has a PEG ratio of 0.99, compared with 21.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
JD.com, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB - Free Report) : This provider of commercial specialty contract services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Limbach Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Limbach has a PEG ratio of 1.15, compared with 2.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Limbach Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 28th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28th:
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company,which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
KB Home Price and Consensus
KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote
KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.77, compared with 0.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
KB Home PEG Ratio (TTM)
KB Home peg-ratio-ttm | KB Home Quote
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.
Owens Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus
Owens Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.47, compared with 1.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Owens Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Owens Minor, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote
JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) : This e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider, which carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.8% over the last 60 days.
JD.com, Inc. Price and Consensus
JD.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JD.com, Inc. Quote
JD.com has a PEG ratio of 0.99, compared with 21.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
JD.com, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
JD.com, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | JD.com, Inc. Quote
Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB - Free Report) : This provider of commercial specialty contract services, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Limbach Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Limbach Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Limbach Holdings, Inc. Quote
Limbach has a PEG ratio of 1.15, compared with 2.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Limbach Holdings, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Limbach Holdings, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Limbach Holdings, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>