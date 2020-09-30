Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Charles River Associates (CRAI - Free Report) : This global consulting firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA - Free Report) : This company that provides ocean-going transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
L.B. Foster Company (FSTR - Free Report) : This company that engages in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
International Paper Company (IP - Free Report) : This global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Thor Industries, Inc. (THO - Free Report) : This largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks For September 30th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Charles River Associates (CRAI - Free Report) : This global consulting firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Charles River Associates Price and Consensus
Charles River Associates price-consensus-chart | Charles River Associates Quote
Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA - Free Report) : This company that provides ocean-going transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Euroseas Ltd. Price and Consensus
Euroseas Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Euroseas Ltd. Quote
L.B. Foster Company (FSTR - Free Report) : This company that engages in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
L.B. Foster Company Price and Consensus
L.B. Foster Company price-consensus-chart | L.B. Foster Company Quote
International Paper Company (IP - Free Report) : This global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
International Paper Company Price and Consensus
International Paper Company price-consensus-chart | International Paper Company Quote
Thor Industries, Inc. (THO - Free Report) : This largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Thor Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Thor Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Thor Industries, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>