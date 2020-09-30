Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 29th:
BHP Group (BBL - Free Report) : This natural resources business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.
Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.9%, compared with the industry average of 10.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.9%.
Compass Diversified (CODI - Free Report) : This private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.0%, compared with the industry average of 4.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.5%.
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC - Free Report) : This company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.2%.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 29th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 29th:
BHP Group (BBL - Free Report) : This natural resources business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.
BHP Group Price and Consensus
BHP Group price-consensus-chart | BHP Group Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.
BHP Group Dividend Yield (TTM)
BHP Group dividend-yield-ttm | BHP Group Quote
Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.
Fidus Investment Corporation Price and Consensus
Fidus Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fidus Investment Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.9%, compared with the industry average of 10.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.9%.
Fidus Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Fidus Investment Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Fidus Investment Corporation Quote
Compass Diversified (CODI - Free Report) : This private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Compass Diversified Holdings Price and Consensus
Compass Diversified Holdings price-consensus-chart | Compass Diversified Holdings Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.0%, compared with the industry average of 4.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.5%.
Compass Diversified Holdings Dividend Yield (TTM)
Compass Diversified Holdings dividend-yield-ttm | Compass Diversified Holdings Quote
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC - Free Report) : This company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Ellington Financial LLC Price and Consensus
Ellington Financial LLC price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial LLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.2%.
Ellington Financial LLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ellington Financial LLC dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial LLC Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>