Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 29th:

BHP Group (BBL - Free Report) : This natural resources business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.0%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.6%.

Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.9%, compared with the industry average of 10.5%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 10.9%.

Compass Diversified (CODI - Free Report) : This private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.0%, compared with the industry average of 4.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.5%.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC - Free Report) : This company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.2%.

