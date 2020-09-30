In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 29th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 29th:
J.Jill, Inc. (JILL - Free Report) : This omnichannel retailer for women's apparel has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
J.Jill, Inc. Price and Consensus
J.Jill’s shares gained 31.7% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s fall of -4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
J.Jill, Inc. Price
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS - Free Report) : This sporting goods retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Price and Consensus
DICK'S Sporting shares gained 7.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc. Price
The AES Corporation (AES - Free Report) : This power generation and utility company has a Zacks Rank #2 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
The AES Corporation Price and Consensus
AES' shares gained 1.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The AES Corporation Price
FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) : This provider of transportation, e-commerce, and business services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.1% over the last 60 days.
FedEx Corporation Price and Consensus
FedEx's shares gained 13.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
FedEx Corporation Price
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
