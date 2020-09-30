In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for September 30th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 30th:
Pampa Energía S.A. (PAM - Free Report) : This integrated electricity company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Pampa Energia S.A. Price and Consensus
Pampa Energia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote
Pampa Energía has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.45, compared with 20.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Pampa Energia S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
Pampa Energia S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Pampa Energia S.A. Quote
StealthGas Inc. (GASS - Free Report) : This provider of seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas producers and users has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
StealthGas, Inc. Price and Consensus
StealthGas, Inc. price-consensus-chart | StealthGas, Inc. Quote
StealthGas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.44, compared with 6.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
StealthGas, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
StealthGas, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | StealthGas, Inc. Quote
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU - Free Report) : This provider of investment advisory services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 96.8% over the last 60 days.
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Quote
Sculptor Capital Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.85, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Quote
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This containerships owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.8% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus
Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote
Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.09, compared with 6.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote
