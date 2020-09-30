In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Ellington Financial LLC (EFC) - free report >>
Caleres, Inc. (CAL) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Ellington Financial LLC (EFC) - free report >>
Caleres, Inc. (CAL) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for September 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 30th:
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG - Free Report) : This designer and developer of glass and metal products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.7% over the last 60 days.
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.55%, compared with the industry average of 1.24%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.52%.
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Quote
Caleres, Inc. (CAL - Free Report) : This retailer and wholesaler of footwear, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Caleres, Inc. Price and Consensus
Caleres, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Caleres, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.97%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.25%.
Caleres, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Caleres, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Caleres, Inc. Quote
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC - Free Report) : This company that acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Ellington Financial LLC Price and Consensus
Ellington Financial LLC price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial LLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.70%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.21%.
Ellington Financial LLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ellington Financial LLC dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial LLC Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>