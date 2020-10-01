In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 1st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 1st:
Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL - Free Report) : This company that designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus
Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote
Toll Brothers’ shares gained 15.3% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Toll Brothers Inc. Price
Toll Brothers Inc. price | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote
Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH - Free Report) : This single-family homes builder has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Meritage Homes Corporation Price and Consensus
Meritage Homes Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
Meritage Homes’ shares gained 11% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Meritage Homes Corporation Price
Meritage Homes Corporation price | Meritage Homes Corporation Quote
Tapestry, Inc. (TPR - Free Report) : This luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.
Tapestry, Inc. Price and Consensus
Tapestry, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tapestry, Inc. Quote
Tapestry’s shares gained 5.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Tapestry, Inc. Price
Tapestry, Inc. price | Tapestry, Inc. Quote
Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA - Free Report) : This ocean-going transportation services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Euroseas Ltd. Price and Consensus
Euroseas Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Euroseas Ltd. Quote
Euroseas’ shares gained 2.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Euroseas Ltd. Price
Euroseas Ltd. price | Euroseas Ltd. Quote
