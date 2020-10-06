Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 5th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC - Free Report) : This largest distributor of building products in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Quote
Charles River Associates (CRAI - Free Report) : This global consulting firms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Charles River Associates Price and Consensus
Charles River Associates price-consensus-chart | Charles River Associates Quote
DaVita Inc. (DVA - Free Report) : This leading provider of dialysis services in the U.S. has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
DaVita Inc. Price and Consensus
DaVita Inc. price-consensus-chart | DaVita Inc. Quote
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
Greenbrier Companies, Inc. The Price and Consensus
Greenbrier Companies, Inc. The price-consensus-chart | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. The Quote
Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT - Free Report) : This global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.
Insight Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
Insight Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Insight Enterprises, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
