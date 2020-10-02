Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 2nd:
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 2nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 2nd:
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This owner and operator of containerships has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus
Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote
Danaos Corp’s shares gained 64% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Danaos Corporation Price
Danaos Corporation price | Danaos Corporation Quote
Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report) : This designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Crocs, Inc. Price and Consensus
Crocs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crocs, Inc. Quote
Crocs’ shares gained 12.8% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Crocs, Inc. Price
Crocs, Inc. price | Crocs, Inc. Quote
Meridian Corporation (MRBK - Free Report) : This provider of commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Meridian Corporation Price and Consensus
Meridian Corporation price-consensus-chart | Meridian Corporation Quote
Meridian Corp’s shares gained 11.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Meridian Corporation Price
Meridian Corporation price | Meridian Corporation Quote
Compass Diversified (CODI - Free Report) : This private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
Compass Diversified Holdings Price and Consensus
Compass Diversified Holdings price-consensus-chart | Compass Diversified Holdings Quote
Compass Diversified’s shares gained 11.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Compass Diversified Holdings Price
Compass Diversified Holdings price | Compass Diversified Holdings Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
