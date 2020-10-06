In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 5th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:
Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC - Free Report) : This company that acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Ellington Financial LLC Price and Consensus
Ellington Financial LLC price-consensus-chart | Ellington Financial LLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.2%.
Ellington Financial LLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ellington Financial LLC dividend-yield-ttm | Ellington Financial LLC Quote
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP - Free Report) : This company that owns and operates petroleum product, crude pipelines and storage tanks has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.4% over the last 60 days.
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Price and Consensus
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.6%, compared with the industry average of 7.9%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.8%.
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Quote
Rio Tinto Group (RIO - Free Report) : This company that engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
Rio Tinto PLC Price and Consensus
Rio Tinto PLC price-consensus-chart | Rio Tinto PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.5%.
Rio Tinto PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
Rio Tinto PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Rio Tinto PLC Quote
Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
Chimera Investment Corporation Price and Consensus
Chimera Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chimera Investment Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.2%, compared with the industry average of 6.3%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 12.1%.
Chimera Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Chimera Investment Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Chimera Investment Corporation Quote
