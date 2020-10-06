In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 5th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.1% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.74, compared with 2.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Hibbett Sports, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS - Free Report) : This thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66% over the last 60 days.
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Quote
Advanced Drainage Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.54, compared with 1.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Quote
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.4% over the last 60 days.
Owens Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus
Owens Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.27, compared with 1.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Owens Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Owens Minor, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD - Free Report) : This seller of doors and windows carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.1% over the last 60 days.
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Price and Consensus
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Quote
JELD-WEN has a PEG ratio of 0.90, compared with 1.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
JELDWEN Holding, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Quote
