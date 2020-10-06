Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 5th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.1% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote

 

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.74, compared with 2.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote

 

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS - Free Report) : This thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Quote

 

Advanced Drainage Systems has a PEG ratio of 0.54, compared with 1.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Quote

 

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.4% over the last 60 days.

Owens Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus

Owens Minor, Inc. Price and Consensus

Owens Minor, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote

 

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.27, compared with 1.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Owens Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Owens Minor, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Owens Minor, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Owens Minor, Inc. Quote

 

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD - Free Report) : This seller of doors and windows carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.1% over the last 60 days.

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Price and Consensus

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Price and Consensus

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Quote

 

JELD-WEN has a PEG ratio of 0.90, compared with 1.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | JELDWEN Holding, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) - free report >>

Owens Minor, Inc. (OMI) - free report >>

JELDWEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) - free report >>

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) - free report >>

Published in

business-services finance retail