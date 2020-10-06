In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 5th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:
Big Lots, Inc. (BIG - Free Report) : This retailer in the United States has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.
Big Lots’ shares gained 15.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s fall of -1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
Lithia Motors shares gained 14% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Meridian Corporation (MRBK - Free Report) : This bank holding for Meridian Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Meridian's shares gained 8.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) : This provider of transportation, e-commerce, and business services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.7% over the last 60 days.
FedEx's shares gained 15.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
