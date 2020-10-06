Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 5th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:

Big Lots, Inc. (BIG - Free Report) : This retailer in the United States has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.

Big Lots’ shares gained 15.2% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s fall of -1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD - Free Report) : This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Lithia Motors shares gained 14% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Meridian Corporation (MRBK - Free Report) : This bank holding for Meridian Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Meridian's shares gained 8.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) : This provider of transportation, e-commerce, and business services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.7% over the last 60 days.

FedEx's shares gained 15.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

