New Strong Buy Stocks For October 6th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This company that provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.
Aarons, Inc. (AAN - Free Report) : This major omni-channel provider of lease-purchase solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN - Free Report) : This largest distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.2% over the last 60 days.
Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY - Free Report) : This multinational specialty retailer of consumer electronics has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26% over the last 60 days.
BJs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This company that has emerged as one of the preferred destinations for shoppers when it comes to essentials and other items has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.
