Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC - Free Report) : This distributor of building and industrial products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Quote
BlueLinx has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.92 compared with 23.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Quote
Frontline Ltd. (FRO - Free Report) : This provider of seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.3% over the last 60 days.
Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus
Frontline Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd. Quote
Frontline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.46 compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Frontline Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
Frontline Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Frontline Ltd. Quote
LKQ Corporation (LKQ - Free Report) : This distributor of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.4% over the last 60 days.
LKQ Corporation Price and Consensus
LKQ Corporation price-consensus-chart | LKQ Corporation Quote
LKQ has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.52 compared with 27.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
LKQ Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
LKQ Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | LKQ Corporation Quote
