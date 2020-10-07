In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 6th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 6th:
Quidel Corporation (QDEL - Free Report) : This diagnostic testing solutions developer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Quidel’s shares gained nearly 63% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.4% over the last 60 days.
Owens & Minor’s shares gained 46.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR - Free Report) : This moissanite jewels and finished jewelries manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.
Charles & Colvard’s shares gained 30.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
SYNNEX Corporation (SNX - Free Report) : This business process services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14% over the last 60 days.
Synnex’s shares gained 20.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
