Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 7th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 7th:
DCP Midstream, LP (DCP - Free Report) : This midstream energy assets owner and operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
DCP Midstream Partners, LP Price and Consensus
DCP Midstream Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | DCP Midstream Partners, LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 13.2%, compared with the industry average of nearly 8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.
DCP Midstream Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
DCP Midstream Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | DCP Midstream Partners, LP Quote
Ready Capital Corporation (RC - Free Report) : This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.3% over the last 60 days.
Ready Capital Corp Price and Consensus
Ready Capital Corp price-consensus-chart | Ready Capital Corp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.6%, compared with the industry average of 7.2%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.1%.
Ready Capital Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ready Capital Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Ready Capital Corp Quote
Frontline Ltd. (FRO - Free Report) : This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus
Frontline Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 29.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.6%.
Frontline Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Frontline Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Frontline Ltd. Quote
Compass Diversified (CODI - Free Report) : This private equity firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Compass Diversified Price and Consensus
Compass Diversified price-consensus-chart | Compass Diversified Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.5%, compared with the industry average of nearly 4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.5%.
Compass Diversified Dividend Yield (TTM)
Compass Diversified dividend-yield-ttm | Compass Diversified Quote
