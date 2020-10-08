New Strong Buy Stocks For October 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This company that operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.
DISH Network Corporation (DISH - Free Report) : This company that provides pay-TV services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Groupon, Inc. (GRPN - Free Report) : This company that operates online local commerce marketplaces has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD - Free Report) : This company that is a leader in transportation and logistics has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
