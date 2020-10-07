Back to top

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for October 7th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 7th:

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.1% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.77, compared with 2.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Lennar Corporation (LEN - Free Report) : This homebuilder company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Lennar Corp has a PEG ratio of 0.98, compared with 1.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This grocery, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

BJ's has a PEG ratio of 1.00, compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) : This homebuilding and financial service businesses carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

M.D.C. Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.69, compared with 1.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

