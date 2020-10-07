In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Meridian Bank (MRBK) - free report >>
Deere Company (DE) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Meridian Bank (MRBK) - free report >>
Deere Company (DE) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 7th:
Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of various equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.
Deere Company Price and Consensus
Deere Company price-consensus-chart | Deere Company Quote
Deere’s shares gained 9.1% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Deere Company Price
Deere Company price | Deere Company Quote
Aaron's, Inc. (AAN - Free Report) : This omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
Aarons, Inc. Price and Consensus
Aarons, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aarons, Inc. Quote
Aaron's shares gained 5.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Aarons, Inc. Price
Aarons, Inc. price | Aarons, Inc. Quote
Meridian Corporation (MRBK - Free Report) : This bank holding for Meridian Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Meridian Bank Price and Consensus
Meridian Bank price-consensus-chart | Meridian Bank Quote
Meridian's shares gained 20% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Meridian Bank Price
Meridian Bank price | Meridian Bank Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>