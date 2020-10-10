New Strong Buy Stocks For October 9th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Avnet, Inc. (AVT - Free Report) : This seller and distributor of electronic components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Avnet, Inc. Price and Consensus
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN - Free Report) : This distributor of residential and commercial roofing materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Price and Consensus
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC - Free Report) : This distributor of building and industrial products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.4% over the last 60 days.
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This outdoor and camping retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
General Finance Corporation (GFN - Free Report) : This specialty rental services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
General Finance Corporation Price and Consensus
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
