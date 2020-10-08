Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 8th:
Quidel Corporation (QDEL - Free Report) : This diagnostic testing solutions developer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.
Quidel’s shares gained 79.9% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR - Free Report) : This metals manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.
Worthington Industries’ shares gained 10.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO - Free Report) : This quick-service Mexican-American restaurant owner and operator has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Del Taco’s shares gained 6.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) : This transportation, e-commerce, and business services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.9% over the last 60 days.
FedEx’s shares gained 18.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
