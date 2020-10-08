Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 8th:
NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP - Free Report) : This owner and manager of contracted clean energy projects in the United States has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
NextEra Energy Partners, LP Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.52%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.08%.
NextEra Energy Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR - Free Report) : This oil and natural gas exploration and production company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.5% over the last 60 days.
Murphy Oil Corporation Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 5.83%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.37%.
Murphy Oil Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ready Capital Corporation (RC - Free Report) : This real estate finance companyhas witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days.
Ready Capital Corp Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.59%, compared with the industry average of 7.19%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.13%.
Ready Capital Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)
International Paper Company (IP - Free Report) : This paper and packaging company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
International Paper Company Price and Consensus
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.90%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.23%.
International Paper Company Dividend Yield (TTM)
