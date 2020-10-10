In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for October 9th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 9th:
Compass Diversified (CODI - Free Report) : This private equity firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Compass Diversified Holdings Price and Consensus
Compass Diversified Holdings price-consensus-chart | Compass Diversified Holdings Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.3%, compared with the industry average of nearly 4%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 8.5%.
Compass Diversified Holdings Dividend Yield (TTM)
Compass Diversified Holdings dividend-yield-ttm | Compass Diversified Holdings Quote
DCP Midstream, LP (DCP - Free Report) : This midstream energy assets owner and operator has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
DCP Midstream Partners, LP Price and Consensus
DCP Midstream Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | DCP Midstream Partners, LP Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 13%, compared with the industry average of nearly 8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.7%.
DCP Midstream Partners, LP Dividend Yield (TTM)
DCP Midstream Partners, LP dividend-yield-ttm | DCP Midstream Partners, LP Quote
Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO - Free Report) : This producer and marketer titanium dioxide pigments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Kronos Worldwide Inc Price and Consensus
Kronos Worldwide Inc price-consensus-chart | Kronos Worldwide Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.7%.
Kronos Worldwide Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Kronos Worldwide Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Kronos Worldwide Inc Quote
Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH - Free Report) : This real estate finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.
Sachem Capital Corp. Price and Consensus
Sachem Capital Corp. price-consensus-chart | Sachem Capital Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #2 company has a dividend yield of 11.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%. Its five-year average dividend yield is nearly 11%.
Sachem Capital Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Sachem Capital Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Sachem Capital Corp. Quote
