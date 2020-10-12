Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This home building and construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.1% over the last 90 days.
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX - Free Report) : This supplier of transportation equipment and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
Kforce, Inc. (KFRC - Free Report) : This full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.1% over the last 60 days.
The Kroger Co. (KR - Free Report) : This company that operates supermarkets and multi-department stores has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) : This company that engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 12th
Century Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus
Century Communities, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Century Communities, Inc. Quote
Greenbrier Companies, Inc. The Price and Consensus
Greenbrier Companies, Inc. The price-consensus-chart | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. The Quote
Kforce, Inc. Price and Consensus
Kforce, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kforce, Inc. Quote
The Kroger Co. Price and Consensus
The Kroger Co. price-consensus-chart | The Kroger Co. Quote
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Quote
