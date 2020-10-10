In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 9th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 9th:
Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP - Free Report) : This provider of marine transportation services in Greece has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Capital Product Partners’ shares gained 20.6% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) : This provider of transportation, e-commerce, and business services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.9% over the last 60 days.
FedEx's shares gained 22.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW - Free Report) : This home improvement retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.
Lowe's shares gained 12% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Meridian Corporation (MRBK - Free Report) : This bank holding for Meridian Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Meridian's shares gained 19.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
