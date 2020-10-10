Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 9th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 9th:

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP - Free Report) : This provider of marine transportation services in Greece has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus

Capital Product Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote

Capital Product Partners’ shares gained 20.6% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of +4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Capital Product Partners L.P. Price

Capital Product Partners L.P. Price

Capital Product Partners L.P. price | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote

FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) : This provider of transportation, e-commerce, and business services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.9% over the last 60 days.

FedEx Corporation Price and Consensus

FedEx Corporation Price and Consensus

FedEx Corporation price-consensus-chart | FedEx Corporation Quote

FedEx's shares gained 22.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

FedEx Corporation Price

FedEx Corporation Price

FedEx Corporation price | FedEx Corporation Quote

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW - Free Report) : This home improvement retailer has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

Lowes Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lowes Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lowes Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lowes Companies, Inc. Quote

Lowe's shares gained 12% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lowes Companies, Inc. Price

Lowes Companies, Inc. Price

Lowes Companies, Inc. price | Lowes Companies, Inc. Quote

Meridian Corporation (MRBK - Free Report) : This bank holding for Meridian Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Meridian Bank Price and Consensus

Meridian Bank Price and Consensus

Meridian Bank price-consensus-chart | Meridian Bank Quote

Meridian's shares gained 19.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Meridian Bank Price

Meridian Bank Price

Meridian Bank price | Meridian Bank Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Meridian Bank (MRBK) - free report >>

Lowes Companies, Inc. (LOW) - free report >>

FedEx Corporation (FDX) - free report >>

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) - free report >>

Published in

finance retail transportation