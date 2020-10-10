In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 9th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 9th:
Air Lease Corporation (AL - Free Report) : This aircraft leasing company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Air Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.06 compared with 19.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Danaos Corporation (DAC - Free Report) : This owner and operator of containerships has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.38 compared with 5.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ - Free Report) : This operator of warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.1% over the last 60 days.
BJ's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.56 compared with 16.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.7% over the last 60 days.
GEO Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.87 compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
