In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Matson, Inc. (MATX) - free report >>
Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) - free report >>
1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Matson, Inc. (MATX) - free report >>
Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) - free report >>
1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 12th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 12th:
Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus
Matson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Matson, Inc. Quote
Matson’s shares gained 32.5% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Matson, Inc. Price
Matson, Inc. price | Matson, Inc. Quote
Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB - Free Report) : This commercial specialty contract services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Limbach Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Limbach Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Limbach Holdings, Inc. Quote
Limbach Holdings’ shares gained 27.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Limbach Holdings, Inc. Price
Limbach Holdings, Inc. price | Limbach Holdings, Inc. Quote
TopBuild Corp. (BLD - Free Report) : This installer and distributor of insulation and other building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
TopBuild Corp. Price and Consensus
TopBuild Corp. price-consensus-chart | TopBuild Corp. Quote
TopBuild’s shares gained 19.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
TopBuild Corp. Price
TopBuild Corp. price | TopBuild Corp. Quote
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS - Free Report) : This provider of gifts for various occasions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.7% over the last 60 days.
1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Price and Consensus
1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. price-consensus-chart | 1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Quote
1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s shares gained 16.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Price
1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. price | 1800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks’ 2020 Election Stock Report: In addition to the companies you learned about above, we invite you to learn more about profiting from the upcoming presidential election. Trillions of dollars will shift into new market sectors after the votes are tallied, and investors could see significant gains. This report reveals specific stocks that could soar: 6 if Trump wins, 6 if Biden wins. Check out the 2020 Election Stock Report >>