Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for October 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 12th:
Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP - Free Report) : This shipping company that provides marine transportation services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus
Capital Product Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote
Capital Product Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.69, compared with 5.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Capital Product Partners L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)
Capital Product Partners L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote
Frontline Ltd. (FRO - Free Report) : This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.3% over the last 60 days.
Frontline Ltd. Price and Consensus
Frontline Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Frontline Ltd. Quote
Frontline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.55, compared with 5.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Frontline Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
Frontline Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Frontline Ltd. Quote
United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI - Free Report) : This grocery and non-food products provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
United Natural Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
United Natural Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote
United Natural Foods has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.96, compared with 40.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
United Natural Foods, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
United Natural Foods, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | United Natural Foods, Inc. Quote
